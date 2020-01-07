Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Uddhav Thackeray lik ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray likens JNU incident to 26/11 attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Students are feeling unsafe in the country, says Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Uddhav Thackeray.
 Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: In a statement which is expected to raise hackles of the BJP, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday likened the alleged attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Amid demands of resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah in view of the violence, Thackeray said politics over it can wait and the priority should be to bring take strict action against the attackers. “The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Students are feeling unsafe in the country. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen in Maharashtra,” said the CM.

 

Assuring that the youths in Maharashtra are safe, he said that youngsters are the future pillars of the country. “If they are not safe, it is a blot on the country’s image,” he said.

Speaking on the protest at the Gateway of India on Monday, the Chief Minister said, “I understand their rage. I am also equally unhappy with what has happened in JNU.”

Thackeray termed the masked attackers at JNU as ‘cowards’ and said their identity should be revealed. “If Delhi Police fails to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock,” he said.

Though the CM slammed the violence at the JNU, he fell short of demanding the resignation of Mr Shah for it.

“I don’t want to do politics over this. But the priority should be to bring the assailants to justice. Politics can wait. There should be an impartial inquiry into the incident,” he said.

Several hundred people on Monday assembled at Hutatma Chowk in Fort to protest against the alleged attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Besides, hundreds of students and activists carried out a march from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India on Monday. “Aazadi slogans were raised at the protest,” officials said.

Protesters were carrying placards and shouting slogans condemning the violence they claim was perpetrated by the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other outfits linked to the ruling BJP. Students also carried out a candlelight march.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, jnu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Congress workers burn an effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan during a protest against the alleged vandalism on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Patiala. (PTI)

Gurudwara attack: Main accused in vandalism held

While two women scientists of Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, shared details of a cost effective sensor — developed from waste material — to trace these toxic contaminants.

Bengaluru: Women scientists help mitigate flouride effect

Another farmer couple from Sikkim traveled for more than 100 hours to reach here to display their Sikkim chilly pickle which has turned into a major attraction at the Indian Science Congress exhibition.

Farmers take centre stage at Indian Science Congress

Supreme Court.

Sabarimala hearing from January 13



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.” (Photo: PTI)

Private train services may soon be a reality in Telangana, Andha Pradesh

The Niti Aayog identified 10 clusters for introducing private services and indicated that the investment would be around `22,500 crore. The concession period for each route will be 35 years and the private operator will be given the flexibility of composition of classes and the stations where the trains have to halt. The operator shall procure rakes and employ the staff including drivers and guards. They can also utilise the services of existing railway employees.

Lokayukta probe likely into Amaravati insider trading

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Methodist Church splits over gay marriages

The plans would create a ‘Traditionalist Methodist’ denomination, where tho-se opposed to the acceptance of same-sex marriages would migrate, with the existing Methodist Church set to accept homosexual union, including marriage.

Telangana High Court puts brake on poll notice

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham