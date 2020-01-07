Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Sabarimala hearing f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala hearing from January 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:14 am IST
The apex court had on November 14 stated that a larger seven-judge bench would re-examine various religious issues.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nine-judge Constitution Bench of Supreme Court will hear from January 13 the petitions on allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala’s famous hill shrine in Sabarimala.

The larger bench will also take up other religious issues including the entry of women in mosques and the practices of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

 

The apex court issued a notice on Monday referring to petitions seeking review of its historic 2018 judgment allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabariamla temple. The apex court had on November 14 stated that a larger seven-judge bench would re-examine various religious issues.

Since there was lack of clarity about the 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple, a couple of people had approached the apex court to know the status. The SC made it clear that the verdict allowing entry of women has been kept in abeyance as the matter had been referred to a larger bench.

It may be recalled that Sabarimala temple premises, Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal had witnessed massive protests during the entire pilgrim season last year with Sangh Parivar outfits coming out in open against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.

...
Tags: supreme court, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Congress workers burn an effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan during a protest against the alleged vandalism on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Patiala. (PTI)

Gurudwara attack: Main accused in vandalism held

While two women scientists of Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, shared details of a cost effective sensor — developed from waste material — to trace these toxic contaminants.

Bengaluru: Women scientists help mitigate flouride effect

Another farmer couple from Sikkim traveled for more than 100 hours to reach here to display their Sikkim chilly pickle which has turned into a major attraction at the Indian Science Congress exhibition.

Farmers take centre stage at Indian Science Congress

Amit Shah.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath plan slew of pro-CAA rallies in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.” (Photo: PTI)

Private train services may soon be a reality in Telangana, Andha Pradesh

The Niti Aayog identified 10 clusters for introducing private services and indicated that the investment would be around `22,500 crore. The concession period for each route will be 35 years and the private operator will be given the flexibility of composition of classes and the stations where the trains have to halt. The operator shall procure rakes and employ the staff including drivers and guards. They can also utilise the services of existing railway employees.

Lokayukta probe likely into Amaravati insider trading

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Methodist Church splits over gay marriages

The plans would create a ‘Traditionalist Methodist’ denomination, where tho-se opposed to the acceptance of same-sex marriages would migrate, with the existing Methodist Church set to accept homosexual union, including marriage.

Telangana High Court puts brake on poll notice

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham