Over 52 lakh missed calls received in support of CAA, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that over 52 lakh missed calls from verifiable phone numbers have been received on a special number in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on a special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," Shah said.

The BJP had on Friday launched a campaign with a toll-free number that provides the facility to common people to give missed calls to register their support for the citizenship law.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," BJP leader Anil Jain had said.

The party is also carrying out a 'door-to-door' reach-out campaign to explain the provisions of the citizenship law to the masses.