Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Over 52 lakh missed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 52 lakh missed calls received in support of CAA, says Amit Shah

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 10:31 am IST
The party is also carrying out a 'door-to-door' reach-out campaign to explain the provisions of the citizenship law to the masses.
BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)
  BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that over 52 lakh missed calls from verifiable phone numbers have been received on a special number in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on a special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," Shah said.

 

The BJP had on Friday launched a campaign with a toll-free number that provides the facility to common people to give missed calls to register their support for the citizenship law.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," BJP leader Anil Jain had said.

The party is also carrying out a 'door-to-door' reach-out campaign to explain the provisions of the citizenship law to the masses.

...
Tags: caa, bjp, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The posters have been put up in English, Hindi, Russian and Chinese so that the maximum number of tourists, both Indian and international, can be made aware of the restrictions. (Photo: ANI)

Posters proclaiming 'no-drone-zone' put up around Taj Mahal in four languages

Police had appealed to the protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were 'relocated' to Azad Maidan, an official said. (Photo: ANI)

JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan in Mumbai

JNU students protest at Delhi Police Headquarters after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus. (Photo: PTI)

Day after attacks, JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US president Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

PM Modi speaks to Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Police had appealed to the protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were 'relocated' to Azad Maidan, an official said. (Photo: ANI)

Day after attacks, JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests

JNU students protest at Delhi Police Headquarters after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US president Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Women scientists help mitigate flouride effect

While two women scientists of Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, shared details of a cost effective sensor — developed from waste material — to trace these toxic contaminants.

Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.” (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham