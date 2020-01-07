No tukde-tukde gang when I was with JNU: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: Delhi Police though has rejected charges of delay in response and said the police held a flag march in the campus late on Sunday evening. Close to 700 police personnel remained deployed outside JNU gates on Monday.

“We responded to PCR calls, and law and order situation professionally. FIR has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway. Footage is being collected. The case is with Crime Branch now. Besides, Delhi Police’s joint CP western range, Shalini Singh, is the head of separate fact-finding committee,” said Delhi Police PRO, M.S. Randhawa.

He added that some vital clues have been found and the Crime Branch is working on it.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke with Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal on JNU violence, while the secretary of ministry of human resource development called JNU administration and sought a report on Sunday’s incident. JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar was not present in the meeting.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is in Orissa, said educational institutions cannot be allowed to become “political adda” and promised to take “strong action” against the perpetrators of violence at JNU.

In an interesting comment that is open to interpretation, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, an alumni of JNU, said on Monday, “When I was in JNU, we did not see any tukde-tukde gang there.”

The tukde-tukde term and theory, along with Urban Naxals has been floated by his party, the BJP, to paint Left-wing students as “anti-nationals”. These terms have been used by Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their speeches.