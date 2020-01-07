Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 'No place for C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'No place for Communists': Fringe Hindu group claims responsibility for JNU attack

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
In video posted on social media, little-known group holds out familiar RW threats
Masked men attacked students and teachers at JNU and vandalized students’ hostels. (PTI)
New Delhi: A fringe right-wing group calling itself the Hindu Raksha Dal has purportedly taken responsibility for the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in a video posted on social media.

The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since then, shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort  to “anti-national activities” will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were.

 

He later told news channels that others involved in "anti-national activities" would face similar attacks.

There was no immediate reaction from the police on Chaudhury's claims.

“For several years, JNU has been a bastion of communists and we will not tolerate it. Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, Pinki Chaudhury take the responsibility of what has happened in JNU...all of them were our volunteers. Those who cannot do such work for Mother India don't have the right to live in this country,” Chaudhary is seen saying in the video.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for Mother India. We will not tolerate anyone who speaks against the religion,” he added.

Efforts to reach the man were unsuccessful: his phone was switched off.

More than 35 students were injured Sunday when a masked mob went on the rampage, attacking students and professors and vandalising property. The JNUSU has accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP volunteers of attacking the students.

Tags: jnu attack, jnu, hhindu rashtra dal


