Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Modi speaks to Trump ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi speaks to Trump: I want to continue working with you

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
New Year greeting call talks of deepening strategic partnership
Modi and Trump at an earlier photo op. (File photo)
 Modi and Trump at an earlier photo op. (File photo)

New Delhi/Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US president Donald Trump and expressed his desire to continue to work with him to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a PMO statement said on Tuesday. Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the conversation, the prime minister noted that India-US relations "have grown from strength to strength," it said.

 

Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with president Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

In Washington, the White House released a readout of the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

“Today, President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to exchange New Year's greetings,” the White House said in a readout.

“The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020, and they also reviewed the regional security matters," it said.

...
Tags: modi-trump friendship, india-us ties, strategic partnership


Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday condemned displaying of 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest in Mumbai against Jawaharlal Nehru University violence and said,

'We need to see intent': Aaditya Thackeray condemns 'Free Kashmir' poster row

The government has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' called on Wednesday and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises. (Representational Image)

Govt warns trade union employees from joining Bharat Bandh

Contending that she was the custodian of people's rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would not let anyone harm their interests. (Photo: Facebook)

I am your 'pehradar', won't allow anyone to snatch your rights: Mamata

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises. (Photo: File)

48 hours after mayhem, JNU VC's 'heart goes out to injured students'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi police file FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others

The police registered the FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others on January 5. (Photo: PTI)

Posters proclaiming 'no-drone-zone' put up around Taj Mahal in four languages

The posters have been put up in English, Hindi, Russian and Chinese so that the maximum number of tourists, both Indian and international, can be made aware of the restrictions. (Photo: ANI)

Over 52 lakh missed calls received in support of CAA, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Police had appealed to the protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were 'relocated' to Azad Maidan, an official said. (Photo: ANI)

Day after attacks, JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests

JNU students protest at Delhi Police Headquarters after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham