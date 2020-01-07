Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 JNU attack: Odisha s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JNU attack: Odisha students protest in solidarity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Students of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar also held a demonstration in front of the college condemning the violence at JNU.
The protesters held placards and banners against the alleged violence by ABVP members, which read: “Stop hooliganism in JNU campus. We denounce fascist attack on JNU.”
 The protesters held placards and banners against the alleged violence by ABVP members, which read: “Stop hooliganism in JNU campus. We denounce fascist attack on JNU.”

BHUBANESWAR: Joining hundreds and thousands of people across the country, members of the civil society, student activists, journalists and citizens from different spheres in Odisha on Monday held a massive demonstrations against the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi on Sunday evening.

The activists, who also included members from various political parties, protested under a common banner ‘Odisha JNU protest’ at Master Canteen Square here.

 

The protesters held placards and banners against the alleged violence by ABVP members, which read: “Stop hooliganism in JNU campus. We denounce fascist attack on JNU.”

Leaders of CPI state unit demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the issue saying, the latter had failed to protect the students against the brutal attack by the hooligans.

Students of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar also held a demonstration in front of the college condemning the violence at JNU. The students’ protest was led by AIDSO.

CPI national executive committee member Ram Krushna Panda said, “We condemn the brutal attack allegedly by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi (ABVP) goons on JNU students. On Sunday, the goons of ABVP backed by home minister Amit Shah attacked JNU students. We condemn and demand a judicial enquiry and the culprits behind this attack should be punished.”

Reports from Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur said students of major colleges at three places took out protest rallies and condemned the attack on JNU students.

...
Tags: jnu, abvp
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Congress workers burn an effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan during a protest against the alleged vandalism on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Patiala. (PTI)

Gurudwara attack: Main accused in vandalism held

While two women scientists of Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, shared details of a cost effective sensor — developed from waste material — to trace these toxic contaminants.

Bengaluru: Women scientists help mitigate flouride effect

Another farmer couple from Sikkim traveled for more than 100 hours to reach here to display their Sikkim chilly pickle which has turned into a major attraction at the Indian Science Congress exhibition.

Farmers take centre stage at Indian Science Congress

Supreme Court.

Sabarimala hearing from January 13



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.” (Photo: PTI)

Private train services may soon be a reality in Telangana, Andha Pradesh

The Niti Aayog identified 10 clusters for introducing private services and indicated that the investment would be around `22,500 crore. The concession period for each route will be 35 years and the private operator will be given the flexibility of composition of classes and the stations where the trains have to halt. The operator shall procure rakes and employ the staff including drivers and guards. They can also utilise the services of existing railway employees.

Lokayukta probe likely into Amaravati insider trading

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Methodist Church splits over gay marriages

The plans would create a ‘Traditionalist Methodist’ denomination, where tho-se opposed to the acceptance of same-sex marriages would migrate, with the existing Methodist Church set to accept homosexual union, including marriage.

Telangana High Court puts brake on poll notice

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham