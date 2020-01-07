JNU attack: Odisha students protest in solidarity

The protesters held placards and banners against the alleged violence by ABVP members, which read: “Stop hooliganism in JNU campus. We denounce fascist attack on JNU.”

BHUBANESWAR: Joining hundreds and thousands of people across the country, members of the civil society, student activists, journalists and citizens from different spheres in Odisha on Monday held a massive demonstrations against the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi on Sunday evening.

The activists, who also included members from various political parties, protested under a common banner ‘Odisha JNU protest’ at Master Canteen Square here.

Leaders of CPI state unit demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the issue saying, the latter had failed to protect the students against the brutal attack by the hooligans.

Students of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar also held a demonstration in front of the college condemning the violence at JNU. The students’ protest was led by AIDSO.

CPI national executive committee member Ram Krushna Panda said, “We condemn the brutal attack allegedly by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi (ABVP) goons on JNU students. On Sunday, the goons of ABVP backed by home minister Amit Shah attacked JNU students. We condemn and demand a judicial enquiry and the culprits behind this attack should be punished.”

Reports from Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur said students of major colleges at three places took out protest rallies and condemned the attack on JNU students.