It’s Nazi-style attack to spread terror: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Addressing a rally of CPM youth wing, DYFI, in Kozhikode, the Chief Minister slammed the Centre for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has described the JNU attack ‘Nazi model’, saying that there was a clear attempt to create an atmosphere of unrest and terror in the country.

Addressing a rally of CPM youth wing, DYFI, in Kozhikode, the Chief Minister slammed the Centre for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Those who attempted the Nazi-style onslaught on students and teachers of JNU was trying to create unrest and violence in the country. The CAA is aimed at obliterating the Constitution. The Centre is now aware that the youths have realised that the CAA is targeting the secular fabric of the country. They are baffled by the strong reaction of the youths across campuses. The JNU has been in the forefront of these protests and that's why it has been targeted," he added.

 

He said that the Sangh Parivar is living in a fools paradise if it thinks that through such dastardly attacks they can silence the protests which are taking place all over the country. Lakhs of people are out on the streets swearing to defend democracy and Constitution and dedicating themselves to this cause. Vijayan said all secular forces should unite to defend secularism and the Constitution.

“This is not an issue of JNU alone. All right thinking people should come together to defend the basic foundation of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, various organisations held protest marches, demonstrations and rallies to condemn the attack on JNU students. Ruling CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the JNU incident has indicated Sangh Parivar’s intentions. “This is how they are going to deal the people who are opposed to the CAA and the NRC,” he said.

