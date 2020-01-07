Bengal BJP says NRC on the anvil post-CAA

Kolkata: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass categorically saying that nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) has not been discussed by the Centre, the West Bengal BJP in its booklet claimed that after implementation of the CAA, the register of citizens will be in the pipeline.

The 23-page booklet in English, Hindi and Bengali, published as part of BJP’s statewide campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act, states that the Centre is intending to implement the NRC across the country.

The CAA has been simplified in a question and answer format to allay people’s fears on the law, party sources said.

It also said the Hindus lodged in detention centres in Assam would be released after the CAA is implemented.

Reacting to BJP’s claims on NRC in the booklet, the Trinamul Congress leadership said, “truth has come out”.

“The cat is now out of the bag. The truth of BJP has come out. We have been saying that the Prime Minister and the union ministers have been trying to confuse the people by making contradictory statements on NRC.

“The people of this state and the country will give them a befitting reply,” Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

Triggering controversy once again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said violence in educational institutes is a “gift” of the Left

who are now “getting it back” as scores are being settled.

He also dismissed Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the BJP for the JNU violence, accusing her of shedding “crocodile tears” only.

The BJP MP of Midnapore wondered why the Chief Minister did not raise her voice when Union minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were heckled at the Jadavpur University last year.

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left students outfits. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back,” Ghosh told reporters.

“Now, the Left students' groups are getting it back as scores are being settled.

The BJP leader said the authorities and police are looking into the incident and it would be better if violence can be averted inside educational institutions.