Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Bengal BJP says NRC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengal BJP says NRC on the anvil post-CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:11 am IST
Booklet says Hindus in detention centres would be freed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kolkata: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass categorically saying that nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC)  has not been discussed by the Centre, the West Bengal BJP in its booklet claimed that after implementation of the CAA, the register of citizens will be in the pipeline.

The 23-page booklet in English, Hindi and Bengali, published as part of BJP’s statewide campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act, states that the Centre is intending to implement the NRC across the country.

 

The CAA has been simplified in a question and answer format to allay people’s fears on the law, party sources said.

It also said the Hindus lodged in detention centres in Assam would be released after the CAA is implemented.

Reacting to BJP’s claims on NRC in the booklet, the Trinamul Congress leadership said, “truth has come out”.

“The cat is now out of the bag. The truth of BJP has come out. We have been saying that the Prime Minister and the union ministers have been trying to confuse the people by making contradictory statements on NRC.

“The people of this state and the country will give them a befitting reply,” Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

Triggering controversy once again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said violence in educational institutes is a “gift” of the Left
who are now “getting it back” as scores are being settled.

He also dismissed Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the BJP for the JNU violence, accusing her of shedding “crocodile tears” only.  

The BJP MP of Midnapore wondered why the Chief Minister did not raise her voice when Union minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were heckled at the Jadavpur University last year.

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left students outfits. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back,” Ghosh told reporters.

“Now, the Left students' groups are getting it back as scores are being settled.

The BJP leader said the authorities and police are looking into the incident and it would be better if violence can be averted inside educational institutions.

...
Tags: national register of citizens, caa
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Congress workers burn an effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan during a protest against the alleged vandalism on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Patiala. (PTI)

Gurudwara attack: Main accused in vandalism held

While two women scientists of Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal, shared details of a cost effective sensor — developed from waste material — to trace these toxic contaminants.

Bengaluru: Women scientists help mitigate flouride effect

Another farmer couple from Sikkim traveled for more than 100 hours to reach here to display their Sikkim chilly pickle which has turned into a major attraction at the Indian Science Congress exhibition.

Farmers take centre stage at Indian Science Congress

Supreme Court.

Sabarimala hearing from January 13



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Midhani supplies alloys for Isro’s Gaganyaan mission

Midhani, said: “We are the only manufacturer of titanium alloys and major supplier of super alloys in India. Midhani has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for Isro’s space programmes from its first mission and continues to support all of Isro missions.” (Photo: PTI)

Private train services may soon be a reality in Telangana, Andha Pradesh

The Niti Aayog identified 10 clusters for introducing private services and indicated that the investment would be around `22,500 crore. The concession period for each route will be 35 years and the private operator will be given the flexibility of composition of classes and the stations where the trains have to halt. The operator shall procure rakes and employ the staff including drivers and guards. They can also utilise the services of existing railway employees.

Lokayukta probe likely into Amaravati insider trading

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Methodist Church splits over gay marriages

The plans would create a ‘Traditionalist Methodist’ denomination, where tho-se opposed to the acceptance of same-sex marriages would migrate, with the existing Methodist Church set to accept homosexual union, including marriage.

Telangana High Court puts brake on poll notice

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham