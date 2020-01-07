Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath plan slew of pro-CAA rallies in Bihar

Patna: Amid rising discontent over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP has decided to launch several awareness programmes in the state this month.

A BJP leader in Patna told this newspaper that senior central leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in the state to create awareness about the Citizenship Act on January 16.

The party has been holding door-to-door campaign in the state to raise awareness among the masses about the Act.

While the BJP state president and MP Sanjay Jaiswal led a massive roadshow in his constituency on Sunday, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union minister of state Nityanand Rai visited various locations in Patna.

Accusing the Congress and other Opposition parties of misleading people on the issue, Sushil Kumar Modi said that “After the recent Nankana Sahib incident, it has been proved that the government took the decision at the right time. Why RJD, Congress and other Opposition parties opposing the CAA kept silence after the attack on the holy Gurudwara. The incident shows how minorities are being persecuted and why they need citizenship in India”.

He said that parties like the Congress and the RJD have been trying to create confusion among the masses for political gains.

“The Act is to provide citizenship to minorities from Afghanistan, Paki-stan and Bangladesh,” he added.