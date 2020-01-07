Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 Aam Aadmi Party meet ...
Aam Aadmi Party meeting discusses over JNU

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 7, 2020, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 2:09 am IST
Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the “serious condition” prevailing on the JNU campus.
NEW DELHI: A meeting of senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and ministers was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the violence at JNU campus on Sunday.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the “serious condition” prevailing on the JNU campus.

 

“The assault on students and professors is really shameful. This is happening in the capital of India. The world is watching us. What message are we sending to the world?” he said.

He further urged the Centre to “act immediately and restore peace in Delhi”.

Meanwhile, as Delhi Chief Minister drew criticism for not visiting JNU campus after Sunday’s violence, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said that had the party chief gone to the university, the BJP would have vitiated the atmosphere there and blamed it on him.

The senior leader said that a response must be sought from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter under whom the Delhi Police functions.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, jnu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


