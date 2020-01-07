Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2020 7 a.m, Jan. 22: Noos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

7 a.m, Jan. 22: Noose awaits 4 Nirbhaya rapists

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 7, 2020, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
However, they still have the option of filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court
The mother of the Nirbhaya rap victim flashes the victory sign along with her lawyers after a court issued death warrants against four convicts in the case. (PTI)
New Delhi:

New Delhi: Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said Tuesday.

 

The order was pronounced by additional sessions judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued the death warrants against the four death row convicts: Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

The victim's father said the death warrant would instill fear in the minds of people who commit such crimes. “I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged. This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," Badrinath Singh told ANI.

Six men were accused of the case. One, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here. Another, a juvenile was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The convicts can still file a petition in the Supreme Court. The counsel for two of them--Mukesh and Vinay--said they were in the process of doing so.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

On July 9 last year, the apex court dismissed the review pleas filed by three of the convicts, saying there were no grounds for a review of the 2017 verdict.

