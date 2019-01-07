Will chop off your hands, Congress MLA warns official

Shivamgoda: In an outrageous remark which has created ripples in political circles, Bhadravathi Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwar has been heard on camera ordering forest officials not to come in the way of construction of a Subramanya temple inside Attigunda forest of Kudlugere in Shivamogga district while warning them that if anyone dares to stop the construction, he would ask his men to “chop off the hands and legs of those coming in the way.”

Though, the alleged incident happened on December 31, the video of the MLA threatening forest officials went viral only on Saturday.

In the video, Sangameshwar takes on Deputy Range Forest Officer (DyRFO) Dinesh while allegedly using foul language against him for obstructing temple construction in a forest area.

“It’s just a matter of one square area needed for temple construction, ask Dinesh not to come in the way,” the MLA is heard telling a senior forest official in Bhadravathi.

After performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the temple, Sangameshwar was told by Kudlugere villagers that Dinesh was opposing construction of the temple.

He then reportedly called up Range Forest Officer (RFO) Sinnappa Bhandary and took him to task. During the conversation, Sangameshwar is said to have asked the RFO to advise Dinesh not to meddle in the temple construction work.

The trouble started after a 11-member committee was formed by Kudlugere villagers to construct a temple dedicated to Lord Subramanya.

The villagers dumped stones and cement inside the forest area to begin temple construction and when the matter came to the notice of DyRFO Dinesh, he served a notice on the committee members. Meanwhile, RFO Sinnappa Bhandary claimed that the MLA had not spoken to him regarding temple constriction and the alleged threat to DyRFO Dinesh.

Sources in the forest department in Shivamogga said they will bring this ‘threat’ issued by Mr Sangameshwar to the notice of senior officials.