search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will chop off your hands, Congress MLA warns official

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:25 am IST
The villagers reportedly wanted to construct a temple on a piece of land that comes under the forest department.
Congress logo
 Congress logo

Shivamgoda: In an outrageous remark which has created ripples in political circles, Bhadravathi Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwar has been heard on camera ordering forest officials not to come in the way of construction of a Subramanya temple inside Attigunda forest of Kudlugere in Shivamogga district while warning them that if anyone dares to stop the construction, he would ask his men to “chop off the hands and legs of those coming in the way.”

Though, the alleged incident happened on December 31, the video of the MLA threatening forest officials went viral only on Saturday.

 

In the video, Sangameshwar takes on Deputy Range Forest Officer (DyRFO) Dinesh while allegedly using foul language against him for obstructing temple construction in a forest area.

“It’s just a matter of one square area needed for temple construction, ask Dinesh not to come in the way,” the MLA is heard telling a senior forest official in Bhadravathi.

After performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the temple, Sangameshwar was told by Kudlugere villagers that Dinesh was opposing construction of the temple.

He then reportedly called up Range Forest Officer (RFO) Sinnappa Bhandary and took him to task. During the conversation, Sangameshwar is said to have asked the RFO to advise Dinesh not to meddle in the temple construction work.

The trouble started after a 11-member committee was formed by Kudlugere villagers to construct a temple dedicated to Lord Subramanya.

The villagers dumped stones and cement inside the forest area to begin temple construction and when the matter came to the notice of DyRFO Dinesh, he served a notice on the committee members. Meanwhile, RFO Sinnappa Bhandary claimed that the  MLA had not spoken to him regarding temple constriction and the alleged threat to DyRFO Dinesh.

Sources in the forest department in Shivamogga said they will bring this ‘threat’ issued by Mr Sangameshwar to the notice of senior officials.

...
Tags: range forest officer, b k sangameshwar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt forms panel to enforce Clause 6 of Assam Accord

All Assam Students Union logo

AAP will be 'strengthened' with Khaira's exit, should resign as MLA now: Sisodia

Sisodia also accused the leader of trying to weaken the party. (Photo: File)

Govt will soon make Aadhaar-driving licence linking mandatory: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He also said digital payment transactions in the country have increased manifold to over Rs 2,070 crore in 2017-18. (Photo: File)

Rahul achieved everything due to family, not competence: BJP

Rahul Gandhi had Saturday hit out at Modi over demonetisation, farm distress and job losses, alleging the PM was an 'incompetent man who listens to nobody'. (Photo: File)

Pushing state into 'sunset' to see his 'son rise': PM Modi attacks AP CM

Accusing Naidu of being 'fixated' with the rise of his own son, Modi said the chief minister did not realise how his policies and alleged corruption could lead to 'sunset' for the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham