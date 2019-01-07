search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS-run unions back January 8 national strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:27 am IST
On January 8, students appearing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) may have some trouble getting transport to their exam centres.
The Road Transport Corporation unions are divided about the strike, so bus services won't be much affected. (Representational Image)
 The Road Transport Corporation unions are divided about the strike, so bus services won’t be much affected. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The nationwide strike declared by the central trade unions (CTUs) has got more traction in Telangana state with the TRS-run trade unions joining in as well. 

On January 8, students appearing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) may have some trouble getting transport to their exam centres.

 

According to representatives of bank associations, banking services will be greatly affected. However, some banks at some locations may remain open. 

Sai Babu, state general secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), one of the 10 central trade unions that have called for the general strike, says the effect of the strike will be more on the private transport sector and industrial belt because many of the contract workers are frustrated as the NDA government has done nothing to safeguard them.

Workers from the rice mills, contract workers, construction labourers, Singareni coal mine workers, workers in the industrial clusters at Cherlapally, BHEL and other areas  will join the strike. Workers from the local and municipal bodies in the state and people working in the central government funded schemes will stay away from their duties on these days.

Many other labour unions in the state from transport, banking, insurance and other sectors have declared their support for the Central trade unions, which are protesting against the government’s policies for workers.

While some of the transport unions in TS have declared their support, only a few will actually go on strike and halt their services; some unions have left it to the voluntary decision of individuals. 

The Road Transport Corporation unions are divided about the strike, so bus services won’t be much affected.

Autorickshaw, school vans, and private transport vehicles and some lorry unions will be joining the strike on January 8 and will maintain their dissent on January 9, though services will be resumed. 

...
Tags: road transport corporations, central trade unions, joint entrance exam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




