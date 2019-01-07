Telangana pays farmers Rs 6,291 crore for paddy purchase

The department is taking measures to ensure that farmers do not face problems while selling their paddy and are paid at the minimum support price. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department has paid Rs 6,291 crore into the bank account of farmers for the purchase of 37 lakh tonnes of paddy in the Kharif season. The department is taking measures to ensure that farmers do not face problems while selling their paddy and are paid at the minimum support price.

On Sunday, commissioner Akun Sabharwal held a review meeting and told Civil Supplies Corporation district managers that all precautions should be taken in payment of dues, mainly in milling charges to millers.

He said strict action must taken on defaulters custom milled rice. If any officer was deliberately committing mistakes, serious action will be taken, Mr Sabharwal said.

He said tenders should called to clear old stock piled up in godowns and transparency should be maintained while while deciding on godown lease rent.