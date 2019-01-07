‘She was busy opening liquor bottles’: Rajasthan Cong MLA insults Vasundhara Raje

Congress legislator Ramlal Meena said, 'Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was busing opening alcohol bottles as development works suffered'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jaipur: A video of Congress legislator Ramlal Meena saying "former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was busing opening alcohol bottles as development works suffered" has gone viral, kicking up a political storm.

At a public grievance hearing on Sunday at Viravali of Pratapgarh district, Meena purportedly said, "Laud the efforts of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He began work right from the moment he assumed charge as the chief minister. (Vasundhara) Raje remained busy in opening liquor bottles and did not work."

Further, the first-time legislator from Pratapgarh reportedly went on to say Raje, during her term as chief minister, remained busy opening liquor bottles as development works suffered. In the alleged video, people attending the event are heard clapping in response to Meena's words.

Meena was elected from Pratapgarh constituency in 2018 assembly election defeating BJP's Hemant Meena by 16,680 votes.