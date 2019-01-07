search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RS session extended till Wednesday for 'quota for upper caste' bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 7, 2019, 9:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
The proposed bill was approved by the Union Cabinet this afternoon in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The winter session of Parliament began on December 11. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The winter session of Parliament began on December 11. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The ongoing winter session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till Wednesday as the government hopes to introduce and get constitutional amendment bill passed that will allow it bring the proposed 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections under the general category.

The proposed bill was approved by the Union Cabinet this afternoon in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot is expected to introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. “Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision,” news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The House, which has not been functioning properly due to disruptions caused by opposition parties, has a number of key legislation pending before it, including the Triple Talaq Bill.

The winter session began on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: rajya sabha, reservation bill, constitutional amendment bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

Social media has now become a necessity for the community, and so many people post their boarding pass pictures under public settings, they think about the bragging rights and not what is lurking within that picture that could be used by someone with evil intentions.
 

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

The Predator Triton 900 and 500 both earn their gaming cred with Acer’s advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 45 percent, and Coolboost technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions and while playing demanding AAA titles.
 

50 Android Tips, Tricks, Hacks — Part #1

Android smartphones are full of surprises, and each surprise could help you do more with your smartphone. Learn how you can do more with your existing Android phone.
 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'India, Pak can resolve Kashmir issue without outside help': Norway PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is currently on a three-day visit to India from January 7 to 9. (Photo: ANI)

In phone call, PM Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, vow to fight terrorism

Russian president Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to take part in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, sources said. (Photo: File | MEAIndia Twitter)

SC declines urgent hearing of PIL seeking voter ID, Aadhaar linking

The plea has sought direction to EC to take apt steps to implement 'Aadhaar based election voting system' to ensure maximum participation in election and curtail fake, bogus and duplicate voting. (Photo: File)

Akhilesh Yadav cleared 13 mining leases on a single day, claims CBI

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP was using CBI as tool for arm-twisting opposition party leaders, some of whom are trying to forge an alliance against ruling party. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘No protection for those unleashing violence’: Kerala CM on Sabarimala row

The Sangh Parivar workers were trying to destroy the law and order situation in the state, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham