Prakash Raj walks the talk, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished Prakash Raj "all the best" for his political journey ahead and said the actor walks the talk.

The critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj had on Saturday announced he would contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

“Wishing My friend Mr. @prakashraaj all the very best in his Political Journey. Thanks for walking the talk. #citizensvoice #justasking,” Kamal Haasan said in a tweet.

Prakash Raj also got the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, which said all good people should come into politics. “Renowned Actor @prakashraaj plans to contest Lok Sabha elections, @AamAadmiParty offers open support to him. In a party meeting in Bangalore, Dy CM @msisodia welcomes the decision, says all good ppl (sic) are welcome in politics,” the AAP tweeted. Prakash Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from the south-he has been vociferous in criticizing the BJP Government at the Centre-while veteran Kamal Haasan announced his MNM party and superstar Rajinikanth too said he would launch into politics at sometime soon. “#2019 parliament elections. Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. will be contesting from Bengaluru central constituency#Karnataka as an Independent. “Will share the details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…,” the National Award-winning actor had said on Twitter. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

—(With PTI report)