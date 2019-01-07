search on deccanchronicle.com
In phone call, PM Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, vow to fight terrorism

Published Jan 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Putin also wished PM Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to take part in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, sources said. (Photo: File | MEAIndia Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Monday during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues and resolved to step up cooperation in dealing with terrorism, diplomatic sources said.

Putin also wished PM Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said. The leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues, they said.

 

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said.

During the conversation, the Russian president invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the sources said.

The leaders also warmly congratulated each other on the New Year.

Tags: indo-russia ties, eastern economic forum, pm modi, vladimir putin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




