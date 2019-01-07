search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Officials will be jailed': SC on 'arrests' under scrapped Section 66A of IT act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
The bench, led by Justice RF Nariman, has given the Centre four weeks to file a response.
In 2015, the Supreme Court had scrapped Section 66(A) of the Information Technology Act that prescribed a three-year jail term for online content that could be construed to be offensive or false, holding that this provision violates the constitutional freedom of speech and expression. (Photo: File)
 In 2015, the Supreme Court had scrapped Section 66(A) of the Information Technology Act that prescribed a three-year jail term for online content that could be construed to be offensive or false, holding that this provision violates the constitutional freedom of speech and expression. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the government for not preventing arrests under a scrapped section of a law that deals with cybercrime and e-commerce.

The court warned that those who ordered the arrests would be jailed.

 

In 2015, the Supreme Court had scrapped Section 66(A) of the Information Technology Act that prescribed a three-year jail term for online content that could be construed to be offensive or false, holding that this provision violates the constitutional freedom of speech and expression.

In its judgment, the court had observed that the section “arbitrarily, excessively and disproportionately invades the right of free speech”.

Despite that, over 22 people have been prosecuted under Section 66(A), non-profit group People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) said in a petition.

“We are going to take strict action,” the Supreme Court said. The top court said it is "shocking if true" that people were arrested under Section 66(A) that was declared "unconstitutional".

The bench, led by Justice RF Nariman, has given the Centre four weeks to file a response.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: supreme court, cybercrime, it act, right of free speech, people’s union for civil liberties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
 

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

The Consumer Technology Association expects nearly 37 million Amazon Echoes, Google Homes and other smart speakers to be sold this year in the US, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 29 million smart doorbells, thermostats and switches are expected to be sold, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. (Photo: AP)
 

Underage kids get HIV, Gay dating app halts registration

Financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted livestreaming.
 

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

Chinese firms are also seeking to minimize the impact of a trade dispute which has seen China and the United States slap tariffs on each other’s technology imports.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Incorrect, misleading': Sitharaman in LS on doubts raised over HAL contracts

Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Modi’s larger-than-life image has lost shine’, writes Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut wrote that in 2014 there was a wave in Modi’s support as voters were determined to defeat the Congress, but 'the picture has changed today'. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC refuses to plea seeking ban on trailer of 'Accidental Prime Minister'

The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea. (Photo: File)

Girls forced to dance to vulgar songs, have sex: CBI on Muzaffarpur shelter

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)

2 sisters found hanging from tree in UP, cops say mother scolded them

According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham