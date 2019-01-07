search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI’: Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
According to reports, CBI is likely to quiz former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said it is time to throw out 'this dictatorial and undemocratic regime'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said it is time to throw out 'this dictatorial and undemocratic regime'. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the Modi government for "shamelessly unleashing" the CBI on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said it is time to throw out "this dictatorial and undemocratic regime".

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to quiz the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.

 

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said:

 

 

On Sunday, Yadav said he is ready to face the probe agency, but people are also ready to answer the BJP.

The CBI carried out searches at 14 locations on Saturday in connection with its FIR against 11 persons, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Dixit (who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election on a BSP ticket) to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-16.

Yadav, who was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13, apparently bringing his role under scanner, according to the FIR.

AAP senior leader Gopal Rai last month hinted at the possibility of the party becoming a part of the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Besides playing our role in the Lok Sabha election, we will cooperate with others to remove the (Narendra) Modi government." Rai had said.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, cbi, akhilesh yadav, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
 

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

The Consumer Technology Association expects nearly 37 million Amazon Echoes, Google Homes and other smart speakers to be sold this year in the US, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 29 million smart doorbells, thermostats and switches are expected to be sold, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. (Photo: AP)
 

Underage kids get HIV, Gay dating app halts registration

Financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted livestreaming.
 

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

Chinese firms are also seeking to minimize the impact of a trade dispute which has seen China and the United States slap tariffs on each other’s technology imports.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Officials will be jailed': SC on 'arrests' under scrapped Section 66A of IT act

In 2015, the Supreme Court had scrapped Section 66(A) of the Information Technology Act that prescribed a three-year jail term for online content that could be construed to be offensive or false, holding that this provision violates the constitutional freedom of speech and expression. (Photo: File)

'Incorrect, misleading': Sitharaman in LS on doubts raised over HAL contracts

Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Modi’s larger-than-life image has lost shine’, writes Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut wrote that in 2014 there was a wave in Modi’s support as voters were determined to defeat the Congress, but 'the picture has changed today'. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC refuses to plea seeking ban on trailer of 'Accidental Prime Minister'

The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea. (Photo: File)

Girls forced to dance to vulgar songs, have sex: CBI on Muzaffarpur shelter

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham