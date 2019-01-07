search on deccanchronicle.com
Mahabubabad native shot at in Detroit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 12:53 am IST
The family was shocked to hear about the incident, and are now relieved to know that Sai Krishna is out of danger.
File photo of Poosa Sai Krishna with his father Yellaiah and mother Shailaja.
 File photo of Poosa Sai Krishna with his father Yellaiah and mother Shailaja.

Warangal: Poosa Sai Krishna, an engineer from Mahabubabad was shot at by robbers who left him critically injured on an empty street in Detroit. 

His father Poosa Yellaiah teaches in a government school and his mother Shailaja is a homemaker. 

 

The family was shocked to hear about the incident, and are now relieved to know that Sai Krishna is out of danger. Sivanand Poosa, Sai Krishna’s cousin, said he is currently on ventilator support but is doing well. He had bullet injuries on his arm and neck.

According to his family, he is now out of danger. The robbers got away with his car, wallet, money and gold ornaments. The incident came to light on Sunday morning even though it occurred on January 3. 

Sai Krishna did his B. Tech in Hyderabad in 2014 and left for the US the following year to do a Master’s in Electrical Engineering at Lawrence Tech University, Southfield Michigan. He recently joined an a company in Detroit.

Sai Krishna’s friends, who are looking after him in Detroit, have started a fundraiser on https://www.gofundme.com/6nz6s1k. 

Sai does not have health insurance and has to pay back student loans. 

So far, $106,404 out of the total required amount of $250,000 has been raised through the fundraiser.

Tags: robbers, mahabubabad, student loan
Location: India, Telangana




