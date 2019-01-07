search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Incorrect, misleading': Sitharaman in LS on doubts raised over HAL contracts

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Sitharaman said over Rs 26,000 Cr worth of contracts have been awarded and work amounting to Rs 73,000 Cr are in pipeline.
Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday termed the doubts raised by the Congress over her statement on HAL contracts as "incorrect and misleading".

In a brief statement in Lok Sabha, she said that over Rs 26,000 crore worth of contracts have been awarded and work amounting to Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline.

 

Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking.

Congress had on Sunday alleged that the Minister had "lied" in Parliament that government orders worth Rs one lakh crore were provided to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha, "I would like to set all doubts to rest... the doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading."

...
Tags: lok sabha, nirmala sitharaman, hal, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
 

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

The Consumer Technology Association expects nearly 37 million Amazon Echoes, Google Homes and other smart speakers to be sold this year in the US, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 29 million smart doorbells, thermostats and switches are expected to be sold, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. (Photo: AP)
 

Underage kids get HIV, Gay dating app halts registration

Financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted livestreaming.
 

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

Chinese firms are also seeking to minimize the impact of a trade dispute which has seen China and the United States slap tariffs on each other’s technology imports.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Modi’s larger-than-life image has lost shine’, writes Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut wrote that in 2014 there was a wave in Modi’s support as voters were determined to defeat the Congress, but 'the picture has changed today'. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC refuses to plea seeking ban on trailer of 'Accidental Prime Minister'

The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea. (Photo: File)

Girls forced to dance to vulgar songs, have sex: CBI on Muzaffarpur shelter

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)

2 sisters found hanging from tree in UP, cops say mother scolded them

According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home. (Representional Image)

2 killed in another Meghalaya mine collapse; rescue stumbles at older site

For nearly a week, rescuers have been struggling to pump out water from the 370-foot-deep pit, further dimming chances of the miners' survival. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham