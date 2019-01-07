search on deccanchronicle.com
Girls forced to dance on vulgar songs, have sex: CBI on Muzaffarpur shelter

Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 7, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Thakur used to beat the girls on their private parts if they refused to have sex with guests.
With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Photo: File)
Patna: Young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs, sedated and raped at the government-run shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The shelter home is being investigated by the CBI for a massive sex scandal with links to influential politicians and bureaucrats.

CBI in their 73-page chargesheet against Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the shelter scandal revealed the details.

 

The chargesheet was filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19.

With Thakur, 20 others have been accused, including the staff, been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As per the chargesheet, girls were forced to wear revealing clothes, dance to “Bhojpuri songs”, drugged and raped in a sedated state by the “guests” of Thakur. Thakur used to beat the girls on their private parts if they refused to have sex with guests.

“Those refusing to entertain the guests were offered only roti and salt at night, while those who danced were given good food,” noted the chargesheet.

The sexual exploitation of girls in the government-run shelter was revealed in a report by TISS.

Medical tests revealed that out of 42, 34 girls were sexually assaulted. The Muzaffarpur municipal corporation has now razed the shelter home.

According to the Supreme Court, Thakur is “a very influential man” and recommended shifting him to a jail outside the state to prevent any “obstruction to ongoing probe”.


