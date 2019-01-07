search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi HC refuses to plea seeking ban on trailer of 'Accidental Prime Minister'

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Justice Vibhu Bakhru disposed of the plea which was filed by the petitioner in her personal capacity.
The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to suspend the trailer of the upcoming movie "The Accidental Prime Minister" and asked the petitioner to file it as a public interest litigation.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru disposed of the plea which was filed by the petitioner in her personal capacity. The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea.

 

The plea alleged that provisions of the Cinematograph Act are being misused and the film producer has released the trailer affecting, harming the image of the office of the prime minister and giving a bad name at the national and international level.

Tags: delhi high court, the accidental prime minister, cinematograph act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT
