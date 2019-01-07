Centre clears 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes

The cabinet meeting was chaired by PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

This reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation.

The government is ready with a bill and will be introduced in the Parliament tomorrow, the last day of the Winter Session.

This decision comes months before the government’s tenure is about to end in a few months and the country is headed into election mode.

(With PTI inputs)