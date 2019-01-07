search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid talks of tie-up, Kejriwal warns people against voting for Cong in LS polls

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Delhi CM asked people not to vote for the BJP, alleging that all the seven sitting MPs of the party did nothing for Delhi’s development.
His remarks assume significance as speculations are making rounds that a pre-poll alliance is possible in Delhi between the AAP and the Congress to stop the BJP in 2019 parliamentary elections. (Photo: File)
 His remarks assume significance as speculations are making rounds that a pre-poll alliance is possible in Delhi between the AAP and the Congress to stop the BJP in 2019 parliamentary elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday warned people against voting for the Congress even as speculations are rife that AAP is in touch with the grand old party for a tie-up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a function in Kakrola, he also asked people not to vote for the BJP, alleging that all the seven sitting MPs of the party did nothing for Delhi’s development.

 

 “Don’t vote for the Congress at all, if you vote for the Congress it will strengthen Narendra Modi. Let not your vote split and give all seven MPs to the AAP,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.

His remarks assume significance as speculations are making rounds that a pre-poll alliance is possible in Delhi between the AAP and the Congress to stop the BJP in 2019 parliamentary elections.

Both the parties have so far avoided denying such speculations.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said recently said that political affairs committee of the party will take a call on alliance considering views of leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, after January 15.

Ajay Maken, who was critical of his party’s alliance in Delhi with the AAP has resigned as the Delhi Congress president, while senior party leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit maintained that national leadership will take decision about a tie up for 2019 and she will abide by it.

Taken on face value, Kejriwal’s appeal to voters not to vote for the Congress means that the AAP is ultimately ready to take an independent plunge in the coming parliamentary polls.

The national executive of the AAP in its recent meeting decided to contest all the seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh, totalling 33, in the Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: delhi chief minister, arvind kejriwal, aap, congress, bjp, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala violence: Peaceful Sunday in Kerala, over 5700 people arrested

About 5,769 people have been arrested and 1,869 cases registered so far. (Photo: File)

‘If there is no tie-up, BJP will defeat ex-allies,’ says Amit Shah

Shah and Fadnavis addressed BJP workers from Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Nanded districts in Latur city Sunday. (Photo: File)

Grand Alliance’s first meeting on seat sharing at Tejashwi’s house today

The first meeting of Bihar’s opposition to discuss the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be held at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s house in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Traffic jams in a paradise called Bali

A daily scene from Seminyak during the Christmas season.

The sabha or the singer - take your pick

Reams have been written about it over the years, yours truly included, from every conceivable angle. Many ardent Carnatic music lovers firmly hold the view that the music season isn’t quite off the starting blocks till December 15, when the venerable Music Academy Madras opens its hallowed portals to its members and the public at large.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham