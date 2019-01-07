2 sisters found hanging from tree in UP, cops say mother scolded them

According to their family members said that the sisters had gone out on Saturday and were scolded by their mother when they returned home. (Representional Image)

Sambhal: Two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday. The police said that they were thrashed by their mother a day before.

"We're being told they were thrashed by their mother for not giving fodder to their cattle. The bodies were sent for autopsy," a police officer said.

In October 2018, a 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

In 2014, two teenage sisters were allegedly gang-raped and later hanged from a tree in western Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.