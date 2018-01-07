Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Pub owner held; 1 more fire at studio in Kanjur Marg

According to reports, the fire department received a call at around 8 pm and the fire engines reached the spot at 8:25 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Police has booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with last month’s massive fire in Kamala Mills compound, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub.

“On the basis of the report by the fire bridge, we have booked owners of Mojo’s Bistro pub for culpable homicide,” Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of Mumbai Police Sachin Patil said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a film studio in suburban Kanjur Marg (West) on Saturday evening, police said.

The fire broke out at Cine Vista studio on LBS Road at around 8 pm, said DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh.

While efforts were on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured, the DCP said.

The studio is a ground-plus-one structure. Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, the officer said. Eight fire engines and six water tankers have been pressed into service to put out the inferno.