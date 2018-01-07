Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 yrs jail; son says will challenge verdict

This is the second time that Lalu Yadav has been jailed in a case related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam that unfolded during the 1980-90s. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in the fodder scam, suffered a massive blow on Saturday when a special CBI court sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The fodder scam case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.

The punishment, for offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy, was handed down to 69-year-old Lalu Yadav by CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh via videoconferencing after two deferments over the last two days.

This is the second time that Lalu Yadav has been jailed in a case related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam that unfolded during the 1980-90s.

Soon after the judgment, Lalu Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav said, “All options are open. We will definitely move the High Court for bail and challenge the verdict. But first our lawyers want to read the judgment.”

Lalu Yadav was given the jail term under the Prevention of Corruption Act.