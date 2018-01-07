search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Eco-sensitive zone may be reduced in Hyderabad's Deer Park

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 7, 2018, 2:48 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 2:52 am IST
The move for the 5-km eco zone would mean that GO 111 abolition would serve no purpose.
The government received representations from locals, builders and industrialists expressing concern over development taking a hit in areas falling in the buffer zone.
 The government received representations from locals, builders and industrialists expressing concern over development taking a hit in areas falling in the buffer zone.

Hyderabad: The state government would press for a smaller eco-sensitive zone around the National Deer Park in Chilkur on city outskirts.

The Union environment ministry in February 2017 issued a draft notification notifying a 5-km radius for the eco-sensitive zone. The final notification was expected soon.

 

The government received representations from locals, builders and industrialists expressing concern over development taking a hit in areas falling in the buffer zone.

They pointed out that the city outskirts was already affected by GO 111, which barred construction activity in 84 villages in the 10-km radius of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes. The 5-km eco-sensitive zone would deal a double blow, they said.

The move came when the state government had constituted a committee of senior officials to examine the abolition of GO 111, which, they said, was obstructing development of several villages abetting Hyderabad. The move for the 5-km eco zone would mean that GO 111 abolition would serve no purpose.

They wanted the zone radius to be cut down to 1 km or even up to 500 m. The State Government decided to pursue the case with Centre before the final notification was released.

A meeting convened by environment and forest minister Jogu Ramanna with officials decided to take up the issue with the Centre. As many as 15 villages would fall in the 5-km radius of the National Deer Park. Of these, six were in Moinabad mandal and the rest in Rajendranagar mandal.

Villages in Moinabad include Chilkur, Himayat-nagar, Bandlaguda, Nakkalapalle, Ibrahimpur and Aziznagar.

Those in Rajendranagar were Narsingi, Manchirevula, Kokapet, Peeramcheruvu, Himayat-sagar, Hydarshakote, Neknampur, Bairamulguda and Gandhamguda.

Of the 15 villages in 5-km radius of the park, six were already covered by GO 111. The remaining villages were witnessing quick development with several realty projects, raising the land value. 

Locals feared there would be no takers for their lands and property prices would crash if the 5-km radius norm came into force.

The draft notification of the Deer Park already reduced buffer zone radius towards Manchirevula to 3 km from 5 km to exempt the financial district in Cyberabad.

The state government wanted further reduction of radius to 1 km around the park to take up various development projects in villages abetting Hyderabad to meet the city's future expansion.

Panel can allow change

The government would press for a smaller eco-sensitive zone around the National Deer Park in Chilkur on city outskirts. As per ESZ rules, “Change of land use of forests, horticulture areas, agricultural areas, parks and open spaces earmarked for recreational purposes into areas for commercial or industrial related development activities shall not be permitted.”

Conversion of agricultural lands within the ESZ might be permitted on the recommendation of the monitoring committee comprising the collector and senior officials, and with prior approval of the state government, only to meet residential needs arising out of the natural growth of population.

Tags: eco-sensitive zone, national deer park, chilkur
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: NIAS director Baldev Raj is dead

He led the Institute to new heights in terms of multi-disciplinary pursuits, and brought the Institute closer to the government and decision making processes.

Water harvesting a must for residents, says K T Rama Rao

Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates the puppy and stray dog adoption programme at Mana Nagaram event held at Chandanagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Thousand Pillar temple to get facelift

The Thousand Pillar temple at Warangal.

Hyderabad: Cyber Hills road repair to take 5 months more

Road dug up for laying the RCC box at Cyber Hills.

Hyderabad: TASK skills Telangana youth for jobs

Telangana, when compared to other states, is at an advantage in terms of the variety of industries wanting to set up shops here because of low land prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham