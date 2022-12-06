  
Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2022 China border situati ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China border situation, misuse of agencies, inflation to dominate Parliament session

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2022, 9:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 9:53 pm IST
The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese "incursions" at the border and alleged misuse of agencies. (Photo: ANI)
 The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese "incursions" at the border and alleged misuse of agencies. (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: The border situation with China, the alleged misuse of government agencies, price rise and unemployment will dominate the proceedings of the winter session of Parliament starting Wednesday.

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to play out during the start of the session.

The session begins on December 7, a day before the results of the assembly polls are out. The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese "incursions" at the border and alleged misuse of agencies.

Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra are unlikely to attend the session.

Ahead of the session, leaders from more than 30 parties attended a meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up during the session.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present.

During the meeting, Joshi spelt out the government's legislative agenda for the session and sought the opposition's cooperation for the passage of bills. He concluded the meeting saying he has taken note of all the issues raised by political parties and the discussions will be held as per the norms and procedures of Parliament.

Issues for discussion will be finalised in the business advisory committee meetings of both houses of Parliament, he said.

During the meeting, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigating agencies, which was backed by the Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party and several other parties.

"There are so many issues before the country such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to people," Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting.

He alleged the government did not "properly" inform the opposition about the stand-off at the Sino-India border. "In the House, we will demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Congress leader Naseer Hussain, who attended the meeting in the absence of chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, demanded discussions on the appointment of Election Commissioner in just one day and also on the quota for the economically weaker section (EWS).

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he and his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and alleged economic blockade of states.

While the BJD demanded passage of the women's reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction sought a population control bill.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra raised the demand in the all-party meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh. Several other political parties, including the TMC, Congress, NCP and the TRS, supported the demand.

The demand for building a consensus on the women's reservation bill was also raised by JDU, DMK, SAD during the business advisory committee meeting of Lok Sabha. They demanded that an all-party meeting be convened for the purpose.

The demand was also raised in the BAC meeting by TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Speaker Om Birla chaired the BAC for Lok Sabha while Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar chaired the BAC for the upper house which was attended by floor leaders.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and a law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produce.

The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29.

The government plans to bring 16 new bills during the session.

In total, members of opposition parties have detailed around 16 issues for raising during the session.

These include national security and China border "incursions", recent cyber attack on AIIMS, "uncontrolled" inflation and price rise of essential commodities, persisting high level of unemployment, failure to provide legal sanctity to minimum support price (MSP), and a rethink on the EWS reservation after the Supreme Court verdict.

The recent conflict between the judiciary and the government, the falling rupee and declining GDP growth, alleged voter "theft" in Karnataka, continuing attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to be sticking points between the opposition and the government.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits, jammu and kashmir, himachal pradesh, rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, rajnath singh, trinamool congress


Related Stories

Rahul unlikely to attend Parliament's winter session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Latest From Nation

Gandhi pointed towards the group and asked them to shout more loudly. He was also seen blowing kisses and smiling. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi blows kisses to group shouting 'Modi' slogans as Yatra crosses MP border

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A.H. Vishwanath meets Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

BJP MLC Vishwanath calls on Siddaramaiah

The official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30. (Representational Image/DC)

Hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM to dedicate to nation 3 national Ayush institutes on Dec 11



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Modi, Shah to vote in second phase of Gujarat polls today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

PM chairs key all-party meet to strategise 2023 G20 summit, several CMs in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI )

At G-20 agenda meet, India focus on inclusive growth

Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency, in Udaipur. (PTI)

MCD polls: CM Kejriwal urges to vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->