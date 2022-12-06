  
Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2022 6.65 lakh farmers lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

6.65 lakh farmers lose PM Kisan scheme benefits

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 6, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Official sources said less than 60 per cent of the farmers had updated their eKYC. With less than 10 days remaining, it is feared that lakhs of farmers would lose this benefit again. — Representational Image/DC
 Official sources said less than 60 per cent of the farmers had updated their eKYC. With less than 10 days remaining, it is feared that lakhs of farmers would lose this benefit again. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: About 6.65 lakh farmers lost the PM Kisan scheme benefit due to their failure in updating e-KYC (know your customer) norms. The lack of awareness among farmers and the negligence of the agriculture department in ensuring that farmers update their details were cited as reasons.

Sources said the process to update eKYC norms was simple. Farmers just needed to provide their Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers and link them to complete the eKYC process online.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments every four months. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but was implemented from December 2018

While about 70 lakh farmers in the state get the government's Rythu Bandhu benefit, only 32.72 lakh farmers got the benefit of the 12th instalment of the PM-KISAN in the August-November period.

In all, 39,38,432 farmers have registered for the scheme. Around 6.65 lakh farmers lost Rs 133 crore due to non-updation of eKYC.

The Centre is expected to release the 13th instalment by the end of the month or in early January, and asked farmers to update their eKYC by December 15.

Official sources said less than 60 per cent of the farmers had updated their eKYC. With less than 10 days remaining, it is feared that lakhs of farmers would lose this benefit again.

...
Tags: pm kisan scheme, e-kyc, telangana farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Boora Narsaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)

Introspect before blaming Modi, BJP tells KCR

Reportedly, there will be traffic detours in effect for three months. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic diversions due to civic works irk Hyderabad folk

Addressing the gathering during the Rayalaseema Garjana, Ramachandra Reddy came down heavily on Naidu and said the TD chief did nothing for Rayalaseema and not even for his own Kuppam Assembly segment. (DC Image)

YSRC leaders slam TD chief

The TRS got one acre of land in Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

City TRS office allotment ran into rough weather



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM chairs key all-party meet to strategise 2023 G20 summit, several CMs in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI )

Exit polls predict big majority for BJP in Gujarat, edge in HP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Bypolls in five states: SP, BJP trade charges in Mainpur, EVM glitches in Odisha

Moderate polling was recorded till noon in the bypoll to six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh . (Representational image: AFP file)

Modi, Shah to vote in second phase of Gujarat polls today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->