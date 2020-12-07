The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2020 Pawar warns Centre o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pawar warns Centre of larger farmers' protest if concerns not addressed soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Dec 7, 2020, 4:18 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 4:18 am IST
The NCP chief is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)
 NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday warned the central government that the farmers' agitation will further escalate if their concerns are not addressed soon. The NCP chief is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 at 5pm over the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. Mr. Pawar will be accompanied by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and DMK MP T.R. Baalu. Responding to Mr Pawar, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said that the farm bills will not be withdrawn, though the government may agree on a few changes.

Mr.Pawar said that if the Central government does not take serious notice of the ongoing protest, then this would not be limited to Delhi but people from every corner of the country would stand up in support of the farmers and resolve the problem in their own way.

 

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, the former union agricultural minister said that the contribution of farmers of Punjab and Haryana are in the agriculture sector is the highest in the country. "Farmers from these states not just fill our stomach but are also major contributors to India's supply of food grains, especially rice and wheat, to more than a dozen countries. Therefore, when the farmers of Punjab and Haryana hit the road, the central government should have taken serious note of it. But unfortunately the central government is not paying attention to it.

 

Mr. Pawar said that it seems that the central government does not want to touch the basic issues.

"When the farm bills were being passed, we'd requested the government that they shouldn't be passed in a hurry. They should be sent to a Select Committee and a discussion is required, but that didn't happen and the Bill was passed in haste. Now the government is facing problems because of that haste,” former union agriculture minister said.

However, Mr Patil, the Maharashtra BJP president, said that the central government is holding a discussion with the farmers every day. The government has admitted to bring MSP on the paper. “The government is committed to MSP. Now what is the issue?,” he asked.

 

Mr Patil also said that the opposition had created rumours that new farm bills would wipe out the MSP. “The government will not scrap these new farm laws,” he added.

Maharashtra NCP unit president Jayant Patil said in a statement that the party workers will join Tuesday's nation-wide shutdown in protest against passing of the agri laws by Parliament without holding discussions. "The ongoing talks between farmers and the Centre have failed due to which farmers' organisations have given a call for a Bharat bandh on December 8. The Maharashtra NCP will support the bandh," the NCP leader said.

 

...
Tags: sharad pawar, farm laws, farmers protest, jayant patil, ncp


Latest From Nation

A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people from different parts of Eluru were hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy. (PTI)

Mystery disease strikes AP's Eluru; 18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

A health worker prepares to takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)

Latest: Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474

Deccan Chronicle had earlier reported about the missing of Rs 18 crore from the NHM kitty and about the audit firm raising serious objections over the non-receipt of the amount

Poonam commits financial irregularity of Rs 54 cr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VHP threatens to 'beat up' Hindus if they visit church for Christmas

Vishwa Hindu Parishad. (Photo: Representational Image)

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre's offer to hold talks

Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana state border, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi

Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham