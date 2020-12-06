KCR to decide on releasing financial assistance to Rythu Bandhu tomorrow

The agriculture department said the government is providing financial support to 58.33 lakh farmers across the state for the Kharif and Rabi season crops. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will decide on releasing Rythu Bandhu financial assistance of `5,000 per acre for the Rabi season to the bank accounts of farmers on Monday. A high-level meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan with the finance and agriculture department officials on this issue.

The state government had to transfer farm assistance to farmers in October, but it got delayed due to the Dubbak by-election and also the Covid-19 crisis. However, farmers under the Dubbak Assembly segment received the farm assistance before the schedule for by-election was released.

During the Kharif season this year, the state government transferred farm assistance to 58.33 lakh farmers within 48 hours in June.

The Telangana state government has allocated `12,000 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the 2020-21 Budget.