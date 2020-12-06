Depressed junior doctor commits suicide in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

The doctor hanged herself to a ceiling fan at her apartment in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, where she was sharing accommodation with other two girls.

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old junior doctor from Gandhi Hospital ended her life due to depression. The incident came to light Friday evening. She hanged herself to a ceiling fan at her apartment in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, where she was sharing accommodation with other two girls. They vacated when one of them tested Covid-19 positive. The deceased was identified as G. Jhansi.

A complaint has been lodged by her nephew Siluveru Sumanth, who found her hanging after rushing to her house.

According to the SHO of Begumpet, P. Srinivas Rao, Jhansi, a native of Narsampet, Warangal District, was pursuing her Post Graduation from Gandhi Medical College after doing her MBBS from Russia.

Following differences with her family over a marriage alliance that had been brought, she went away and was not in touch with the family, except with her sister. On December 2 at 4 am, she sent a Google location. Two days later, the nephew went to Gandhi Medical College, where he came to know that she was not attending college and Dean told him that she was going through depression.”

By tracking the location which was sent on Google, Sumanth reached the spot where Jhansi was found hanging, a note was fixed on the walls saying ‘no one is responsible for my death’

After post-mortem at Osmania Hospital, the body was handed over to the family on Saturday. It was not a suspicious death, the report stated.