Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Watch: 'No judi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: 'No judiciary can touch me...': rape accused Nithyananda in viral video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
The government on Friday cancelled his passport and rejected his application for fresh one.
Nithyananda can be heard saying, 'I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth - I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva. By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me... I promise you, no more death for you all.' (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)
New Delhi: Self-styled godman Nithyananda who is accused of rape and sexual abuse last week hit the headlines for buying his own island in Ecuador and setting up a Hindu nation there called Kailaasa, even as the police investigating him for various criminal charges have not been able to trace him.

He is currently wanted by the Gujarat police in a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children at his Ahmedabad ashram.

 

In a recent video that has gone viral over the internet, Nithyananda can be heard saying, ''I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth - I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva. By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me... I promise you, no more death for you all.''

Although the date in the video is not disclosed, it has been in wide circulation on social media ever since he was reported absconding earlier this week.

The government on Friday cancelled his passport and rejected his application for fresh one.

 

Tags: nithyananda, kailaasa, rape, crime against women, gujarat police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


