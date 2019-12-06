Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Was kept as sex slav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Was kept as sex slave, UP woman told police in March FIR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 6, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
She filed similar complaint to the chairperson of State Women’s Commission, Lucknow.
Not paying heed to these threats, she went ahead and filed two FIRs -- the first with Bihar Bahta police (Unnao) on March 5 and the second the next day with Lalgunj (Rae Bareli) police. (Representational Image)
 Not paying heed to these threats, she went ahead and filed two FIRs -- the first with Bihar Bahta police (Unnao) on March 5 and the second the next day with Lalgunj (Rae Bareli) police. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh rape survivor, who was set ablaze on Thursday by her accused, had lodged an FIR with the Lalgunj police in March this year that her accused kept her as a sex slave before throwing her out. He also threatened her to post her videos if she went to the police.

Not paying heed to these threats, she went ahead and filed two FIRs -- the first with Bihar Bahta police (Unnao) on March 5 and the second the next day with Lalgunj (Rae Bareli) police.

 

Read | UP rape survivor on ventilator, unlikely to survive, says doctor treating her

The FIR read that whenever she looked out of the house, she was beaten up and raped again. She said that Shivam Trivedi (main accused) lured her with a marriage proposal. She accompanied Shivam to Lalgunj, where he planned to marry her but was raped instead. The act was recorded on his mobile phone. He would threaten her to put the video online and raped her again, reported Hindustan Times report.

He kept her in a rented room and a strict vigil was maintained. He told her that he would kill her if she ever dared to venture out. He regularly changed houses and cities.

According to the FIR, on January 19, 2018, she finally confronted Shivam and asked him to marry as he promised. Shivam took her to a Rae Bareli court and prepared a marriage contract. After keeping her in Rae Bareli for a month on the pretext of marrying her soon, he dumped her back in the village a month later. This time, he threatened her that he would kill her and her family members.

The survivor took refuge in her aunt’s house in Rae Bareli. Shivam somehow managed to get her address and reached her house. He again promised to marry her and even took her to a temple where he pledged the same before a deity. But on the way back, Shivam and his brother Shubham dragged her to a field and raped her at pistol point.

In the FIR, she also mentioned that she approached the Rae Bareli police but they did not file her complaint.

Only after the intervention of the court, an FIR was lodged under section 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC first at Bihar Bahta police station on March 5, 2019 and then at Lalgunj on March 6.

She filed similar complaint to the chairperson of State Women’s Commission, Lucknow.

 

...
