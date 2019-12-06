Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 UP again: Woman shot ...
UP again: Woman shot when she stopped dancing, caught in video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
In the one-minute long clip, a man who seems drunk was heard saying: 'Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired),' after woman stopped dancing.
The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: In another gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot is critical after she was shot in the face when she stopped dancing at a wedding. The incident was captured where the young woman, who was part of a dancing group, was seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute long clip, a man who seems drunk was heard saying: "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)," after the woman stopped dancing.

 

Another man was heard saying: "Sudhir bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)."

The woman was then suddenly shot from behind and she falls down. The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter.

According to a NDTV report, the groom's maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were on the stage, were also injured in the firing, police said. The groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap filed a first information report against an unknown man.

 

