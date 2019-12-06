Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Thousands of users d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thousands of users disappear from WhatsApp in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 6, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Freeware says names of inactive users deleted.
Interestingly, even several people incarcerated by the authorities and lodged in jails in and outside the Valley too were shown on WhatsApp as those exiting it.
 Interestingly, even several people incarcerated by the authorities and lodged in jails in and outside the Valley too were shown on WhatsApp as those exiting it.

SRINAGAR: On Wednesday, tens of thousands of WhatsApp users in Kashmir abruptly began disappearing from the freeware, leaving behind only phone number “left” message.

Soon rumour spread across the Valley and beyond purporting that only those users of WhatsApp whose internet connections have been restored by the authorities after their furnishing bonds that they will not access any social media are leaving it.

 

“Seems many people are able to access Internet from Kashmir, has it something to do with the Internet bond?” wrote one of the participants of ‘Kashmir Observer’, the WhatsApp group created by a Srinagar English daily.

No one actually knew why and how people in the restive Valley where internet services are not available since August 5 when the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it up into two Union Territories are leaving WhatsApp abruptly and explicitly.

Interestingly, even several people incarcerated by the authorities and lodged in jails in and outside the Valley too were shown on WhatsApp as those exiting it.

Facebook, which owns the  cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service, soon cleared the air saying the disappearances were the result of WhatsApp’s policy on inactive accounts. It said, “To maintain security and limit data retention, WhatsApp accounts generally expire after 120 days of inactivity. When that happens, those accounts automatically exit their WhatsApp groups.”

Its spokesman also said that people will need to be re-added to groups upon regaining access to the Internet and joining WhatsApp again.

A Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani while reacting to the development tweeted “Tens of thousands of Kashmiris disappear from WhatsApp due to the absence of Internet and lack of access to the application for 120 days-four months. The WhatsApp map is now minus Kashmir!”

...
Tags: whatsapp


Latest From Nation

Justice Sivagnanam, Principal district judge inaugurates a court to try cases under Pocso Act at Thanjavur on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Court to try Pocso cases opened

A file photo of a public toilet in Bengaluru

No users for BBMP’s stinking public toilets!

The student, all between the age group of 12 and 13 years, while carrying the acid bottles to the pit, dropped a few of them and the spillage injured two boys, Maharajan and Pramod Bala, in their hands and legs. (Representational Image)

Thoothukudi: Two students sustain burns after acid spill in school laboratory

The revised order has also asked all private and public schools to mandatorily to install CCTVs in every classroom and has barred students from changing uniforms in the campus. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: New safety norms for schools announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cops clueless about Buxar case

The police’s primary investigation in the case suggests that the incident had occurred either on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Collarwali injured in territorial fight

According to a spokesman of the PTR, the 14.3-year-old tigress sustained an injury reportedly in a confrontation with cubs of T-20, another tigress in the reserve forest, about three days ago.

Editor’s properties demolished

Police has issued a lookout notice on him to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Hyderabad Cops want to keep Hawkeye on cabs

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Actor, pal held for trolling TikTokers

They were arrested after Janardhan Devella, a resident of the Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, complained that he and his friends, including some women, were targeted and harassed by the duo on TikTok.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham