Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Setting up website different from setting up nation: MEA on Nithyananda

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
MEA has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda.
The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda.

 

When asked about reports that Nithyananda has founded his own nation, Kumar said, "Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation."

"We have cancelled his passport, his fresh passport request was put on hold as he couldn't get clearance from police. We have sensitised all our missions and posts. It is difficult to speculate on the location of fugitives and it is not for the MEA to find him. We have told foreign governments to inform us if they have any info. We are still waiting as of now," Kumar said.

Last month, the Gujarat Police said that the self-styled godman fled the country. Police in Ahmedabad had arrested two woman administrators of the ashram, allegedly owned by Nithyananda, and freed two boys who were held captive there.

Two of his disciples, Pranpriya and Priyatattva, were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Janardhan Sharma who alleged that his daughter was held captive in Nithyananda's ashram.

The police took the two women to Nithyananda's ashram in Hathiajan for an investigation and seized laptops, mobile phones among other things.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


