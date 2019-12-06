Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Matter of worry how ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Matter of worry how people have lost faith in system: Delhi CM on T'gana encounter

ANI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
The AAP leader's comments came in after the four accused in the Telangana vet's rape and murder were killed in an encounter by the police.
'Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen the criminal justice system," Kejriwal added. (Photo: File)
 'Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen the criminal justice system," Kejriwal added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that all governments should take action on how to strengthen the criminal justice system and added that it was a matter of concern if people have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

The AAP leader's comments came in after the four accused in the Telangana vet's rape and murder were killed in an encounter by the police.

 

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter," Kejriwal told media here when asked about the Telangana encounter in which all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were killed on Friday morning.

"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen the criminal justice system," Kejriwal added.

According to the police, all the four were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed."

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra,' said Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

Chidambaram makes it 'saffron' v/s 'secular', asks J'khand voters to defeat BJP

The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)

UP again: Woman shot when she stopped dancing, caught in video

'Those who talk of human rights over this encounter, I would like to ask them did they ever go to the accused or their families and told them not to do such crimes?', Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha said. (Photo: ANI)

Lawyer of Nirbhaya's parents slams those critising Telangana encounter

The victim's uncle, who lives in a rented house here and runs a small shop, told reporters that a relative of the accused Shivam had called him and threatened that he would have to face

‘Would not let you live’: UP rape survivor's uncle threatened by accused



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Was kept as sex slave, UP woman told police in March FIR

Not paying heed to these threats, she went ahead and filed two FIRs -- the first with Bihar Bahta police (Unnao) on March 5 and the second the next day with Lalgunj (Rae Bareli) police. (Representational Image)

SC’s Ayodhya verdict proved that we can have a better tomorrow: PM Modi

Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong. (Photo: File)

Rakhis, rose petals and 'zindabad' slogans for T'gana cops after encounter

People were seen distributing sweets to cops and congratulating them. (Photo: ANI)

‘I am a vegetarian, never tasted it,’ says Ashwini Choubey on onion price hike

However, after receiving flak for the statement the Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare clarified that his statement was being quoted out of context. (Photo: File)

‘Don't eat onions, garlic and meat, everything will be saved’: Azam Khan’s dig at FM

“Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham