Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Good quality onion c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Good quality onion costs Rs 170 in Hyderabad market

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL AND K. KALYAN KRISHNA KUMAR
Published Dec 6, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Good quality onions are those that have rested for about 120 days.
The best market predictions say that onion will become cheaper only in January.
 The best market predictions say that onion will become cheaper only in January.

Hyderrabad, Vijayawada: Good quality onions are selling for Rs 170 in the retail market in the city, which is something of a record. No one can remember the bulb getting so expensive, and traders expect it to go further up.

Good quality onions are those that have rested for about 120 days. To cash in on the shortage, traders are rushing in freshly-harvested onions that are more damp and therefore cost less. While good quality onions were priced at `15,000 per 100 kg in the wholesale market, normal and low quality was sold at `6,000. There is a huge demand in December due to the wedding season and parties. Market sources said there is a crunching shortage of onions. “We used to get 50 to 70 truckloads of onion, it has fallen to 20 now,” said a source. The best market predictions say that onion will become cheaper only in January.

 

In AP, many wholesalers and supermarkets have stopped purchasing onions, which now cost `150 per kg in retain. And this in a state which has the second largest onion market in Kurnool. Onion costs `135 in the wholesale market. In Vijayawada's five Rythu Bazaars, only 220 bags of onions were available and there were long queues of customers at the outlets.

Ms Pasupulete Shalini, a homemaker from Begumpet, “I have stopped using onion. My daughter is choosy about her food but is ready to compromise.”

Mr Thakur Neeraj Singh of Begum Bazaar lives in a joint family with 24 members. The family consumes 100 kg of onions a month. “We are helpless,” he said.

Mr Ahmed bin Abri, a resident of Hyderabad, said, “Everybody is suffering, hotels are charging `20 for a few slices of onion.”“Chapati and onions make the whole meal for the poor,” said Ms Beyniaz Edulji, a homemaker.

...
Tags: onions price


Latest From Nation

BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa objects to Kasturirangan report, says development at stake

Justice Sivagnanam, Principal district judge inaugurates a court to try cases under Pocso Act at Thanjavur on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Court to try Pocso cases opened

A file photo of a public toilet in Bengaluru

No users for BBMP’s stinking public toilets!

The student, all between the age group of 12 and 13 years, while carrying the acid bottles to the pit, dropped a few of them and the spillage injured two boys, Maharajan and Pramod Bala, in their hands and legs. (Representational Image)

Thoothukudi: Two students sustain burns after acid spill in school laboratory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cops clueless about Buxar case

The police’s primary investigation in the case suggests that the incident had occurred either on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Collarwali injured in territorial fight

According to a spokesman of the PTR, the 14.3-year-old tigress sustained an injury reportedly in a confrontation with cubs of T-20, another tigress in the reserve forest, about three days ago.

Editor’s properties demolished

Police has issued a lookout notice on him to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Hyderabad Cops want to keep Hawkeye on cabs

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Actor, pal held for trolling TikTokers

They were arrested after Janardhan Devella, a resident of the Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, complained that he and his friends, including some women, were targeted and harassed by the duo on TikTok.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham