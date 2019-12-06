Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 ‘Don't ea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Don't eat onions, garlic and meat, everything will be saved’: Azam Khan’s dig at FM

ANI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 10:59 am IST
'Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers do not eat them,' Khan said.
“Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added. (Photo: File)
  “Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the common man’s plight in the country due to surge in onion prices, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday here said that stop consuming onions as it was not necessary.

“Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers do not eat them. Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved,” Khan told media.

 

 “Don’t eat onions, it gives bad breath. A queen had once said ‘if the public does not bread to eat then let them eat cake,” he added.

Khan further said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment on onion was her message to the nation to stop eating onions. The prices of onions have been on the rise in many states in the country, which has even sparked protests among the people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday had said that she doesn’t eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.

“I don’t eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn’t have much to do with onion”, she said while speaking on onion price issue.

Earlier on Thursday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who attended Parliament after his release on bail after 106 days in jail took a jibe at Sitharaman for her remark and wondered whether she ate avocado instead.

“The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” Chidambaram, who stepped out of jail in INX Media case, quipped.

 

