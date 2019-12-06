Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Ayodhya prepped for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya prepped for December 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Dec 6, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Babri demolition masjid anniversary today.
Police patrolling in streets of Ayodhya on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Close to a month after the Supreme Court verdict paving way for construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh police is once again getting “battle ready” for December 6 — the day the Babri masjid was demolished by frenzied mobs in 1992.

However, Central agencies say that while the situation in and around Ayodhya remains tense and it is the same in Varanasi and some pockets of western UP, the situation is being monitored closely in Telangana, Kerala and parts of Karnataka besides Maharashtra.

 

From policemen posted on rooftops with automatic weapons to foot patrolling and drone cameras keeping an eagle eye and even temporary prisons set up, the Ayodhya police, which has made the most elaborate security arrangements ever, for December 6 is on the edge, more so because it is a Friday.

At the moment, there are inputs to suggest that like every year on December 6, when both communities organise events to mark the day in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad, some groups have planned a few events for tomorrow as well. The police has made it clear that no event will be allowed in public.

In and around Ayodhya, close to one lakh policemen — both from UP police and central para-military forces — are being deployed, similar to the security arrangements made on November 9, when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the dispute and the Muslim community was all set to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi. Following the Supreme Court verdict, the celebrations were muted.

“The security measures for December 6 are similar to the arrangements for November 9. But we have brought in more companies of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) besides the existing 25 companies. Additionally, about 400 policemen have been deployed. Teams from the anti-terrorism squad, local intelligence unit and even fire department personnel are part of the security grid,'” Ayodhya senior superintendent of police Ashish Tiwari
said.

“We are trying to ensure that normal life is not interrupted. All those who are coming from outside will be subjected to thorough frisking and checking and will be allowed inside Ayodhya only on producing their identity cards,'” the SSP said.

Sentral agencies say that besides UP, there is equal focus on Telangana state, particularly Hyderabad, which had witnessed low-key protests soon after the Supreme Court verdict.

The Hyderabad police had registered sedition cases against the two daughters of a cleric Maulana Abdul Aleem Islahi and a group of women for spreading communal hatred during a congregation in the Saidabad area, post the Ayodhya verdict.

The Hyderabad police has also made elaborate arrangements for Friday. Besides, the central agencies have asked states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra to step up vigil.

...
Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


