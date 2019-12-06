Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 AP home for Lanka&rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP home for Lanka’s ‘nowhere people’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Dec 6, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Dalits were persecuted by LTTE, Lankan Army.
A Lankan Tamil family in RV Nagar, close to Lammasinghi, near Chintapalle in the Visakhapatnam agency. (Photo: DC)
 A Lankan Tamil family in RV Nagar, close to Lammasinghi, near Chintapalle in the Visakhapatnam agency. (Photo: DC)

R.V. Nagar (Visakhapatnam agency): While hardliner Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha was assuring Indian media of the development of Tamils in north Sri Lanka, a group of  Tamils from Jaffna was celebrating the forty-ninth birthday of  Veeraswamy Karunanidhi on a foggy evening in RV Nagar close to Lammasinghi, which otherwise is known as the coldest place in Andhra Pradesh.

Karunanidhi was a 10 year-old child when his parents, along with hundreds of others, were repatriated to Chintapalle in 1981. These Tamils, mostly Dalits from Salem district, were being persecuted by LTTE cadres and the armed forces of the Jayawardene regime.

 

Much before the official intervention in the LTTE strife for independence with the Lankan government, Indira Gandhi decided to repatriate the poor among them. All of them were brought on ships to Rameswaram camp in 1981 and from there dispersed to Odisha, Karnataka and several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

They were put in the temporary shacks with no assurance of employment or sustenance. The illiterate and poverty-stricken families were shifted to new projects where they could find reasonable employment to make ends meet, temporarily.

Around 40 families were shifted to remote agency villages in RV Nagar and Erravaram camps close to Lammasinghi (popularly known as Lambasinghi), about 140 kilometres from Visakhapatnam. They were put in the AP Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) abandoned quarters and the adults were asked to work in the coffee plantations which were started then.

The employment was only for four months and rest of the year they had to search for work for survival. However, Christian missionaries offered clothes and rations and enrolled the children in Santi Sadhana High School, the only English medium school in that area.

The camp was cut off from the general tribal society and repatriates never sought any financial help from the local population. As they began adjusting to the new life, the outlawed Maoists, who were in full swing in the agency, began threatening them with their lives if they passed any information about their movements to the armed police. On the other hand, the elite forces, the Greyhounds, tormented them for information on the Naxals.

“We were sandwiched between the police and the Maoists and then decided to approach the government to shift us back to Jaffna or Salem in Tamil Nadu. We got no response and presumed we were forgotten people,’’ Karunanidhi said.

They saw the first ray of hope when the former sub-collector at Paderu and present CEO of APMSS, S. Solomon Arokia Raj (a native of Tamil Nadu) put them in the category of Scheduled Castes by issuing Adi Dravida certificates to all the residents of the camp.

“We got shelter in the APFDC quarters and it was followed by issuance of Aadhar cards, ration cards and voter identity cards. This give us confidence to lead rest of our lives in this remote village,’’ said Ms Rasamma, 70, who suffered at the hands of the Lankan Army.

She says all the families have been leading a comfortable life with their bare minimum needs being fulfilled without seeking financial aid either from government agencies or private lenders.

Most of the elders, who told this correspondent in 2004 that they were eager to move back to Jaffna or Salem, said they have come to terms with the situation and find Vizag agency as their new home and hope to continue to live till their children find employment in cities.

They said there was no point in going back to Salem where their lands have been grabbed by people or to Attan in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, with which they have lost all contact over these four decades.

“Vizag is our home. Why should we go to Salem or Jaffna,” asked Tabadhi Veeraswamy, 33, younger sister of Karunanidhi, now employed in the state health department as an auxiliary midwife nurse. She obtained her post graduate degree in anthropology from the GITAM University and is the first repatriate to get a government job.

The charming and hyperactive woman, married to an adivasi of the Araku Valley, said their generation, born in the remote hills of Chintapalle, is not dreaming of becoming civil servants, doctors or engineers. They are pursuing professional courses offered after Intermediate and hope to join government services that would enhance their social stature and help them become part of the mainstream.

“Till then, we will rear sheep, cattle and fetch forest produce when there is no work in the coffee plantations,’’ Karunanidhi said.

...
Tags: gotabaya rajapaksha
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa objects to Kasturirangan report, says development at stake

Justice Sivagnanam, Principal district judge inaugurates a court to try cases under Pocso Act at Thanjavur on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Court to try Pocso cases opened

A file photo of a public toilet in Bengaluru

No users for BBMP’s stinking public toilets!

The student, all between the age group of 12 and 13 years, while carrying the acid bottles to the pit, dropped a few of them and the spillage injured two boys, Maharajan and Pramod Bala, in their hands and legs. (Representational Image)

Thoothukudi: Two students sustain burns after acid spill in school laboratory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA discusses cause for 'irregularities and delays' in FIRs in anti-Sikh riots case

The meeting was called 'to discuss the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in clubbing two FIRs namely 418/91 and 67/87 of Police station Nangloi as well as delaying/suppressing of filing of chargesheet,' an official communication accessed by ANI said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to install 3 CCTVs, 10 panic buttons, GPS in 5500 DTC and cluster buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that each bus will have 3 CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons and an automatic vehicle location system (GPS). (Photo: ANI)

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham