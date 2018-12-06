search on deccanchronicle.com
Upendra Kushwaha to decide today on whether RLSP will leave NDA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Dec 6, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 9:19 am IST
'BJP has been using the temple issue to polarize its voters ahead of 2019 general elections,' Upendra Kushwaha said.
Valmiki Nagar (Bihar): Unhappy over being sidelined by the BJP in Bihar RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha is likely to clear his stand on leaving the NDA during his party’s rally on December 6 in Motihari.

Kushwaha who was in West Champaran’s Valmikinagar for his party’s brainstorming session on Wednesday created a flutter by saying that “the BJP has been using the temple issue to polarize its voters ahead of 2019 general elections”.

 

There has been unease within Upendra Kushwaha camp after BJP president Amit Shah in October announced that his party would contest on an equal number of seats with JD(U) in Bihar.

Sources said Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP may get the remaining seats if RLSP plans to quit the NDA. 

Kushwaha has also been targeting the BJP leadership after he failed in meeting BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upendra Kushwaha had earlier served BJP with a deadline of November 30 to resolve the issue of seat sharing with NDA partners.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with party leaders, Upendra Kushwaha said: “A decision to uproot Bihar government has already been taken. I will sit with party leaders again in the evening to discuss whether to remain with NDA or not. A final announcement regarding the issue will be made on Thursday in Motihari”.

Sources said a section in RLSP including party’s working president Nagmani is in favour of quitting NDA.

There is also a buzz that few senior RLSP leaders have been in touch with opposition leader Sharad Yadav who wants Kushwaha to join Mahagathbandhan.

“Bihar unit of the BJP has been functioning as the B team of Nitish Kumar. RLSP’s alliance has been with BJP and LJP and not with JD(U). Nitish Kumar boat in Bihar is going to sink this time. Anything further regarding the issue will be announced on Thursday in Motihari”. Upendra Kushwaha said in Valmikinagar.

Last month, Upendra Kushwaha had alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was trying to split his party by luring his MLAs.

