India’s most advanced satellite launched, to boost rural internet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Dec 6, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 12:57 am IST
GSAT-11 is the next generation high-throughput communication satellite configured around Isro’s 1-6K Bus.
GSAT-11, launched from European Space Agency’s spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
 GSAT-11, launched from European Space Agency's spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.

Nellore: India’s most advanced high-throughput communication satellite GSAT-11 was launched from the European Space Agency’s spaceport in French Guiana during the early hours of Wednesday. At 5,854-kg, GSAT-11 is also the heaviest-ever satellite built in India.

The Ariane 5 VA-246 rocket carrying the GSAT-11 and South Korea’s 3507-kg Geo-Kompsat-2A satellites  lifted off from the Kourou launch base in French Guiana at 2.07. The French rocket can carry about 11,000 kg to space.

 

After a 30-minute flight, the GSAT-11 separated first from the Ariane 5, reaching an elliptical geosynchronous (always facing the earth) transfer orbit.  This is close to the orbit of about 36,000 km above the earth.

The GSAT-11 will provide high data rate connectivity for Indian users through 32 user beams in Ku-band and 8 hub beams in Ka-band. Its throughput data rate is 16 gbps and the mission life, 15 years.

“GSAT-11 will boost the broadband connectivity to rural and inaccessible gram panchayats under the Bharat Net Project, which is part of the Digital India Programme,” Isro chairman Dr K. Sivan said.

He said GSAT-11 would act as a forerunner for all future high-throughput communication satellites. “Today’s successful mission has boosted the confidence of the entire team,” Dr Sivan added. Post-separation, Isro's Master Control Facility at Hassan in Karnataka acquired control of GSAT-11 and found its health parameters normal.

The scientists will undertake phase-wise orbit-raising manoeuvres in the days ahead to  place the satellite at its space home using its on-board propulsion systems. GSAT-11 will be positioned at 74-degree east longitude.

Subsequently, the two solar arrays and four antenna reflectors of GSAT-11 will be deployed. The satellite will be operational after the successful completion of all in-orbit tests.With this, Isro has completed three satellite and two launch vehicle missions in the last 21 days.

