Guntur writer gets Sahitya Akademi for Vimarsini

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned writer, poet and critic Kolakaluri Enoch has been selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award for 2018 for his literary work Vimarsini.

Guntur-based Prof. Enoch will receive the award on January 29, 2019, in New Delhi, the Sahitya Akademi announced on Wednesday. Last year, poet Papineni Sivasankar of Guntur had won the Sahitya Akademi award.

A Padmashri recipient, he has been honoured with various educational and literary awards and honorary titles.

Prof Enoch began his education in the ABM Elementary School, Vejendla in 1944. He did his Intermediate from AC College, Guntur and BA (Hons) from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He did his Ph.D. Degree as teacher candidate (1968-72) and postdoctoral work (1972-74) in SV University PG Centre, Anantapur.

He joined SV University as lecturer in Telugu in 1974, and in 1998 became its Vice-Chancellor.