French cops quiz IS man over attacks

Published Dec 6, 2018, 12:58 am IST
The team has till December 7 to question the suspect lodged in the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur, said an official.
Kochi: A five-member investigation team from France on Wednesday interrogated Subahani Haja Moideen, an Islamic State-returned terrorist, suspected to be involved in the 2015 Paris attacks.

The undertrial prisoner is likely to be quizzed till Friday. The French officers, who reached Kerala on Tuesday night, met with officials of the National Investigation Agency in Kochi.

 

The team has till December 7 to question the suspect lodged in the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur, said an official.

The team will again visit the jail on Thursday. Officials say Mr Moideen, 33, arrested in 2016 for engaging in terrorist activities, was trained in Syria.

He was working for the IS regiment named Omer-Kathi-Kaliph. They did not reveal the identity of French officers. The accused is a native of Thodupuzha in Kerala who had underwent combat training and involved in the attack at Mosul in Iraq. More than 100 people were killed and over 400 injured in the Paris attacks.

The NIA arrested him after he returned to India following a lead from a group it busted.  It had filed two charge sheets in the case.

